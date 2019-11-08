Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) CEO Acquires $17,020.00 in Stock

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) CEO Jeffrey Nau acquired 1,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $17,020.00.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $16.19 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

