Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Given $2.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

