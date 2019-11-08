Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 4,714,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,674. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.03.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.