Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.03. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

