Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Shares Down 14.3%

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 13,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 74,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

About Para Resources (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

