Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Paramount Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,181,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,620,000 after buying an additional 1,903,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,441,000 after buying an additional 1,081,299 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $13,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 141.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,216,000 after buying an additional 887,291 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,494,000 after buying an additional 392,972 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

