PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.23

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.52. PCM Fund shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 220 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.