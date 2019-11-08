Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 686.62 ($8.97).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 786.20 ($10.27) on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 762.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.98.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

