Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s current price.

BAKK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective (down from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 172.60 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of $727.76 million and a PE ratio of 16.61.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

