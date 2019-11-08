Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.08

Pelatro PLC (LON:PTRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.08 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 34012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Pelatro in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Pelatro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.