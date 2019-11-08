Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.30

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €163.30 ($189.88) and last traded at €158.90 ($184.77), with a volume of 32678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €147.90 ($171.98).

PFV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €130.57 ($151.83).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €133.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.42.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

