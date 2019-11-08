Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868,802 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for about 3.0% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.40% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $381,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 322,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 280,977 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after buying an additional 248,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 243,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 183,324 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $56.50 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

