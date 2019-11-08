Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.91 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, VP Bradley D. Page acquired 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,545.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $268,250 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

