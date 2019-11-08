Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of PING stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

