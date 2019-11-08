Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

THC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 221,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $4,548,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,098,419 shares of company stock worth $22,395,899 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

