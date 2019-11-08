Piper Jaffray Companies Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $19.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

ELF opened at $17.29 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $409,326.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,268,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $54,688,027.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,484,055 shares of company stock worth $58,722,123. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $28,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $98,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $140,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

