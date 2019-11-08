Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on HollyFrontier Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $68.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.