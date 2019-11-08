PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 19,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,476,000 after acquiring an additional 647,039 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 417,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 408,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 210,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.