PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. PRGX Global reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

PRGX opened at $4.99 on Friday. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,998.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

