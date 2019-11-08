Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Probe Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:PROBF) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Probe Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROBF)

Probe Metals Inc is a gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of gold properties. Its projects include Probe Metals, Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, West Porcupine and Dubuisson Property, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite deposit. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

