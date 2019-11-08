Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 62,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $7,550,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.