Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.24

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 10123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. R. F. Lafferty cut Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Propetro to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Get Propetro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). Propetro had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $529.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Propetro Holding Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Propetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.