ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading 2.4% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12, 5,149 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 85,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. XR Securities LLC owned about 6.35% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

