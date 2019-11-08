Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Critical Survey

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -76.58% -52.90% Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Compugen and Proteon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Compugen presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.13%. Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,233.33%. Given Proteon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proteon Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Proteon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $17.80 million 15.24 -$22.60 million ($0.41) -12.90 Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -0.22

Proteon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proteon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compugen beats Proteon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

