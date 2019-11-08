Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) versus First Northern Community Bancorp (NYSE:FNRN) Financial Review

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Northern Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Financial Services and First Northern Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 28.04% 8.87% 1.24% First Northern Community Bancorp 25.66% 12.24% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and First Northern Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $418.51 million 4.00 $118.39 million $1.82 13.82 First Northern Community Bancorp $52.83 million 2.61 $12.55 million N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides trust and estate administration services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and family office services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

