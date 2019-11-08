Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $107.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.81.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

