Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for World Fuel Services Corp Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of World Fuel Services in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for World Fuel Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on INT. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE INT opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $44.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

