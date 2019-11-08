Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

