Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

