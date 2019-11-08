Randy Roach Sells 500 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $35,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,026.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.44. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 254,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMSF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

