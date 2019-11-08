Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNW. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.89.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$14.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.68. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.77%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

