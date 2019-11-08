Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $0.80 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Crew Energy stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

