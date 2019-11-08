Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $387.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $387.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $326.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $151,443,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

