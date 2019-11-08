REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.32. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.53.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

