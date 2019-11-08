Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.71

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.71 and traded as high as $28.67. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 65,082 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTOKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.