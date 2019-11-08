Request Market Cap Hits $10.82 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Mercatox, COSS and Kyber Network. Request has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $133,297.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $645.15 or 0.07325731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015107 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Koinex, Gate.io, DDEX, Bancor Network, WazirX, Coineal, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, KuCoin, Huobi Global, CoinPlace, COSS, CoinExchange and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.