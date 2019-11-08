Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for American Axle & Manufact. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.45 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,692,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 250,089 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 383,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 269,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.