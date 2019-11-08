Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

