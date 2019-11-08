Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 8th (AROW, AZRE, BHF, BIDU, BL, BMRN, CATM, CCRN, CLNE, CMI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 8th:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $227.00 target price on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a buy rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a conviction-buy rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

