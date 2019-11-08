Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,885 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after buying an additional 7,446,548 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,991,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.