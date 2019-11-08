Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,308,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,043,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.