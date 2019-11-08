Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,155 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UDR by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $971,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 470,761 shares in the company, valued at $22,869,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,857,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

