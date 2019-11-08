Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,612 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

