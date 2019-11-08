Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 511 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dundas Partners LLP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 77,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $474,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 279,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

