Reviewing Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) & Hudson Pacific Properties (OTCMKTS:HPP)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Gecina.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 5.94% 1.27% 0.65%

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gecina does not pay a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gecina and Hudson Pacific Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $781.49 million 15.72 $1.19 billion N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $728.42 million 7.54 $99.37 million $1.86 19.05

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Gecina on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000 and the Russell 3000 indices.

