Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CFO Adeel Khan Sells 49,721 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,700. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,746,000 after acquiring an additional 929,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 5,715,137 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,508,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,007,000 after buying an additional 205,093 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,086,000 after buying an additional 3,553,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

