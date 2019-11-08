Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Calavo Growers worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $94,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

