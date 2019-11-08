Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,366 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Terex worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 16.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Terex by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 72.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,651 shares of company stock worth $41,542 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

