Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Cavco Industries worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $219.53. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.17.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

