Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.75 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,246,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $571,605.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,066 shares of company stock worth $1,583,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.00. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

